A man has been arrested after an attack which left an 11-year-old girl and two men injured.

Police said the man is being held on suspicion of possessing a "dangerous dog".

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

"He has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue."

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

But Councillor Nicky Brennan, the city's community safety and equalities lead, said she has been advised of a decision to humanely kill the animal in a briefing from West Midlands Police community safety team on Tuesday 12 September.

She said: "The briefing detailed that a decision was taken that the dog will be destroyed.

"There’s no other option but to take this action with the dog. It’s a shame."

She added that the dog was behaving to breed type and capable of inflicting more harm than a smaller, less strong dog.

The injured girl Ana and her older sister Geneza, 18, were out shopping when the dog went for her.

In a video of the incident, the 11-year-old is seen being grappled to the floor by the dog which had "broken free from its collar" in Bordesley Green.

The footage, taken last Saturday, then shows two men rushing to intervene before they are bitten themselves in the process.

Play Brightcove video

The girl's mother, 32-year-old Monica Paun, said that her daughter could have been killed and argued that "these dogs should be away from people".

In powerful testimony since, the schoolgirl has called for the dog breed to be banned."At the time I just felt panic...the dog was staring at me. He jumped on my arm and bit me. It was so scary. I was screaming. He let my arm go and then bit my shoulder," Ana said.

"I feel a bit better now. I went with the ambulance. I want him [the dog] to go away, to die. I think all of the dogs, the bulldogs, all of them should be banned."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also said she had commissioned "urgent advice" on whether the canines could be outlawed.

She argued the breed was a "clear and lethal danger" to children.

Play Brightcove video

At a meeting of the full city council on Tuesday, Cllr Brennan said she was writing to the Home Secretary to back calls for a ban on the dog type involved.

"The term XL Bully typically refers to a type of dog breed known for its size and strength and is often associated with breeds like pitbulls or similar types.

"Their size and strength shows they may be more prone to more aggressive behaviour...I am very concerned that XL bullies have been responsible for fatal attacks and serious attacks.

"This dog must be banned and sooner rather than later. I am saying this as a dog lover and someone that has grown up with dogs and loves dogs, as this breed is a risk to dogs also.

"Responsibility also needs to be placed on the irresponsible breeders who can make thousands of pounds per puppy - I have seen some social media posts of people boasting about how their dog cost £15,000.

"I want Birmingham to be a safe place and I do not want any more children like Ana to be seriously harmed or killed by these dogs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...