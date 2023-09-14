Breaking News

Man seriously injured and school locked down after Stonnall dog attack

140923 - STONNALL DOG ATTACK - St Peters Primary Academy - Google Streetview - Ellen Knight
St Peter's Primary Academy in Stonnall was locked down Credit: Google Streetview

A man has been "seriously injured" and a primary school was locked down after a dog attack.

Staffordshire Police confirmed that the man was taken to hospital after being bitten by the dogs in Stonnall.

Police were called to the area at around 3:15pm this afternoon following reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs.

In a statement, the force said: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat."

Police prevented a number of children leaving nearby primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy. The children have since been allowed to go home.

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed, Staffordshire Police have confirmed.

Mum of four-year old attacked by dog calling for dangerous breeds ban
Man, 60, arrested after American bully XL attack on young girl

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...