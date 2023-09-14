A man has been "seriously injured" and a primary school was locked down after a dog attack.

Staffordshire Police confirmed that the man was taken to hospital after being bitten by the dogs in Stonnall.

Police were called to the area at around 3:15pm this afternoon following reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs.

In a statement, the force said: "A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat."

Police prevented a number of children leaving nearby primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy. The children have since been allowed to go home.

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed, Staffordshire Police have confirmed.

