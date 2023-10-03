Play Brightcove video

Watch the CCTV moments as a gunman is seen arguing with a group of men at a petrol station, before he drives around and stops outside the house of an innocent man, who had stopped to help a stranded motorist.

A gunman found guilty of shooting a random man in Birmingham outside his home, after mistaking him for someone else, has been jailed for life.

Jervais Boyaram who's 37 from Birbeck House in Chelmsley Wood, had been filling up his car at a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road on the 18th February 2022, when an argument broke out with a group in a silver Volkswagen.

The group left, but Boyaram then drove around in his smart car trying to find them.

He spotted Muhammed Sohail, 25, who was driving a similar car, which led Boyaram to follow him.

After pulling up alongside Mr Sohail’s car, Boyaram wound down his window and shot him before driving off in Saltley.

Mr Sohail had stopped to help a stranded motorist, when he was shot and killed.

Jervais Boyaram Credit: West Midlands Police

Boyaram was sentenced on the 2nd October at Coventry Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 31 years, before he is eligible to apply for parole.

He was also sentenced to 18 years for possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and another 18 years for possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Both terms are to be served at the same time.

Muhammed Sohail Credit: West Midlands Police

Neighbours tried in vain to save Mr Sohail, who had been shot outside his house on Wright Road.

Police say they identified Boyaram's Smart car quickly from CCTV, thanks to the registration plate and its distinctive roof.

He was seen on CCTV driving across the city for five miles to an address in Yardley.

He was arrested on the 28th February 2022.

Watch the moment Boyaram is caught and arrested:

Play Brightcove video

Det Ch Insp Nick Barnes earlier said:

“This was an horrendous case of mistaken identity.

"Boyaram killed Mr Sohail that night after he saw him drive past, and we believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he'd had an altercation with earlier that evening.

"Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night.

"Sohail and his wife had been out for food earlier that evening. As they were returning home he spotted another motorist had broken down. He dropped his wife home and returned to help.

"It was on his return home the second time when he was killed by Boyaram.

“I want to thank all of the witnesses who have courageously come forward. I know it can’t have been an easy thing to do.

"I hope this verdict brings some closure to Mr Sohail’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”