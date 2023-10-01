A gunman has been found guilty of shooting a random man in Birmingham after mistaking him for someone else.

Jervais Boyaram, 37, had been filling up his car at a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road when an argument broke out with a group in a silver Volkswagen.

The group left, but Boyaram then drove around in his smart car trying to find them.

He spotted Muhammed Sohail, 25 who was driving a similar car, which led Boyaram to follow him.

After pulling up alongside Mr Sohail’s car, Boyaram wound down his window and shot him before driving off in Saltley.

Muhammed Sohail Credit: West Midlands Police

It happened outside Mr Sohail's house on Wright Road, with his neighbours attempting to save him.

From CCTV, detectives from West Midlands Police were quickly able to identify the Smart car involved due to the registration plate and distinctive roof.

The car was captured driving across the city for five miles to an address in Yardley, where a family member of Boyaram lived, police said.

Boyaram was arrested at his home in Chelmsley Wood ten days later on February 28.

It happened outside Sohail's house on Wright Road Credit: BPM

Officers searching his address found the Smart car key hidden inside a doorframe.

The car was parked up on a nearby road.

At Coventry Crown Court, Boyaram, of Birbeck House, Chelmsley Wood, was found guilty of murder. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Mr Sohail's father said: "My son Muhammed Sohail was purely innocent in this matter and had his life taken so needlessly and without any reason. He will be missed by all of us forevermore."Det Chief Insp Nick Barnes added: “This was an horrendous case of mistaken identity.

"Boyaram killed Mr Sohail that night after he saw him drive past, and we believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he'd had an altercation with earlier that evening."Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night. Sohail and his wife had been out for food earlier that evening.

"As they were returning home he spotted another motorist had broken down. He dropped his wife home and returned to help."It was on his return home the second time when he was killed by Boyaram. I want to thank all of the witnesses who have courageously come forward.

"I know it can’t have been an easy thing to do. I hope this verdict brings some closure to Mr Sohail’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”