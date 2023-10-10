The RSPCA has issued an appeal for information after seven kittens were dumped in a cat carrier in Derby.

The 5-week-old black and white kittens were found on Sunday 8 October near Pear Tree Street in Derby. They were found inside a cat carrier with no food or water.

RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said: "Thankfully a member of the public heard their cries and found them.

"They must have been so frightened being without their mum and they didn’t have much space either in the cat carrier.

"They appear to be in reasonable condition and will be undergoing a health check today. They really are gorgeous and very playful. Six of them are boys and one is a girl."

"After a feed and a doze in a warm bed [they] have become very playful and inquisitive." Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch with them - they say the cost of living is having an impact on people being able to care for their pets.

"We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them," said Ann.

"But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals - but to seek help from charities and organisations out there."

The seven kittens are doing well and now have a foster home, Ann says: "Luckily, a brilliant ex-RSPCA inspector agreed to care for them and help them develop until they are strong enough to go into a rehoming centre.

"They are all doing well and after a feed and a doze in a warm bed and have become very playful and inquisitive."

The RSPCA say they are currently facing "the biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory", with rescue centres "full to bursting" - with more unwanted animals coming into their care than are being adopted.

