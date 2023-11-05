Fresh appeal for tattooed missing man last seen in Birmingham in 1999

Police are continuing to appeal for any information as to the whereabouts of some of their longest-running missing person cases.

Terence Potts was last seen on 10 November 1999 in Digbeth, Birmingham.

Officers are appealing again 24 years after he was last seen in the hope someone may have information about what happened to him.

Although he was last seen in 1999, his last contact with his family was in 2001 and he was officially reported missing in 2006.

Terence was 61 when he was reported missing and is known to have been familiar with other parts of the West Midlands, including Wolverhampton and Sandwell.

He would be 78 years old now and was around 5ft 4ins tall with several tattoos, including on his arms, hands and chest.

The image of Terence above was taken in the mid to late 1990s and officers are hoping releasing his image may jog someone's memory and help them find out what became of him.

In 2006 police appealed for any information to find Terence, who lived in the Camp Hill area for a time when he lost contact with his family.

He had grey collar-length hair, was of a slim build and blue eyes.

If you think you have any information about Terence's disappearance, please get in touch with the Locate team on 0121 626 7003.