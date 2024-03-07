A mother charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in Rowley Regis, has appeared at Crown Court.

The body of Shay Kang was found at a property in Robin Close at around 12.10pm on Monday 4 March.

Her mother, Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, 33, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link on Thursday 7 March, charged with Shay's murder.

Kaur, wearing a grey top and seated behind a desk, appeared before Judge Michael Chambers KC via a video-link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire.

She was not asked to indicate or enter any plea to the murder charge, which alleges she unlawfully killed Shay on Monday, before submissions made by defence barrister Oliver Woolhouse.

Flowers are left at the entrance to Robin Close in Rowley Regis, where the body of Shay Kang was found. Credit: PA Images

After telling Kaur she would be required to appear in person at her next court appearance, the judge told her: “The next hearing in your case will be on the 22nd of April.

“On that occasion you will be asked whether you plead guilty or not guilty to the charge.

“I emphasise you have an absolute right to a trial and arrangements for such a trial will be made on the 22nd of April.

“In the meantime you will remain in custody.”

Police have said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of Shay’s death.

Shay Kang, 10, was described by her school as a bright, happy and fun-loving child. Credit: ITV News Central

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police on Tuesday.

The school said in a statement: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...