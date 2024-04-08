Eight months of M6 overnight work: what junctions are closing and when?

Eight months of overnight work on the M6 begins today (8th April), with drivers being warned of junction closures throughout.

The extensive work is being carried out between Junction 10 at Wolverhampton and Junction 7 at Great Barr, for work on the Bescot viaduct.

Staggered junction closures will be in place from eight pm to six am, until the 16th of November.

What is closing when ?

Work on the M6 southbound carriageway will be carried out in five phases, starting on the 8th April, finishing on 18th July.

Up until the 9th of May, the southbound carriageway will be closed between junction 10 and 7, as well as one lane on the northbound carriageway.

There will then be various lane and entry and exit slip road closures between junction 10 and junction 8, until around the start of June.

There will then be more full closures between Junction 10 and Junction 7 up until the 18th July.

Work on the northbound carriageway will then take place later in the year, starting on 18th July, until 16th November.

This will include weeks of full closures, lane closures and slip road closures.

The National Highways page for the maintenance work states "We’re sorry for the disruption this work may cause to your journey and we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. All closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions. We’ll keep this web page updated with any changes".