Labour's Richard Parker has been elected as the new mayor of the West Midlands, beating Conservative Andy Street.

It is a huge blow for the Conservatives who have suffered losses across the Midlands and across the country.

The race in the West Midlands went down to the wire with Mr Street hoping to win a third term in office.

Ballots were counted at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham, with multiple vote checks and a full recount taking place in Coventry before the Mayoral announcement.

Polls had originally predicted a tight battle between Mr Street and Mr Parker, but it is the Labour man who will be the West Midlands Mayor for the next four years.

The Conservative loss was part of a double blow for the Prime Minister after Labour’s Sadiq Khan secured a historic third term as Mayor of London.

The party also counted mayoral victories in Liverpool, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and in Greater Manchester where Andy Burnham returned to power.

With the loss of the West Midlands, the Prime Minister is left with the sole consolation of a mayoral victory in the Tees Valley.

Lord Ben Houchen retained the region for the Tories on Friday, amid denials he had sought to distance himself from the Conservatives during the campaign.

Mr Street’s loss may have an impact on the Prime Minister’s defence against backbench Tory challenges to his authority.

As West Midlands mayor, Mr Parker will represent an area covering Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry, and other boroughs across the region.

The loss of the West Midlands mayorship may pile even more pressure on the Prime Minister, who is being urged to call a general election.

The total voter turnout was 29.81%, with a total of 601,713 votes, down from 31% in 2021.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner was also declared, with Labour candidate Simon Foster being re-elected.

Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator Ellie Reeves MP posted on X:

“An incredible result and significant victory.

"Right across the country people have voted for change and the message is clear…

“It’s time for a General Election and a Labour govt to get our country’s future back.”

Who is Richard Parker?

Richard Parker is a businessman and consultant.

His main policies are to bring buses under public control and he says he has a plan to revitalise left-behind towns in the Midlands and boost tourism.

