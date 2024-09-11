An inquest has been opened into the death of disability campaigner Claire Lomas.

Claire Lomas, from Leicestershire, died following an accident in Amman, capital of Jordan, on 22 August aged 44.

This was opened by Assistant Coroner Miss Thistlethwaite and has been adjourned to 25th November 2024.

Since she was paralysed in a riding accident in 2007 Ms Lomas committed her life to raising money for charity.

Over 14 years she raised almost £1 million. She famously walked the London Marathon marathon in 2012 wearing a "bionic suit" and completed the Great North Run in Newcastle last year.

She was awarded an MBE for her fundraising in 2017.

