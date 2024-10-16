A cat that was up for adoption in the West Midlands after narrowly escaping death has found a new home.

Trent took a tumble in August and got himself trapped in a sewage tank in Nuneaton.

He needed to be rescued by firefighters.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to scale down the tank with their specialist equipment and bring the cat back to solid ground.

The feline's fortunes were in luck that day, it was only by pure chance workers were at the tank.

When Trent was admitted to RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre and Hospital, he was found to have an infected tail that needed to be amputated.

Otherwise, the outcome could have been much worse.

Having been found in a Severn Trent plant, the charity decided to name the ginger cat after where he was found.

His owner has not been located.

However, the cat's tail has now healed, and Trent will be off to his new home very soon.

The RSPCA have been sharing the stories of their rescue animals this month as part of Adoptober.

