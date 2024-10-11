Dudley Zoo welcomes first ever bush dog puppies

Teams at Dudley Zoo and Castle say they are "thrilled" with the arrival of their first ever litter of bush dogs.

Four puppies were born after two year-old dad Twenké and six year-old mum Dora were paired together as part of an international breeding programme, less than a year ago.

It's the first time in the site's 87-year old history that a successful litter of bush pups has been delivered.

Zoo bosses say the puppies, who were born at the end of August, are now beginning to explore their new habitat.

They have been resting in off-show dens and now, at nearly seven weeks, they're starting to make an outside appearance, with some visitors already getting a glimpse.

Matt Lewis, Zoo Manager, said:

“We’re thrilled with the arrival of pups so soon after welcoming Dora and Twenké to Dudley Zoo.

"They obviously felt very settled in their new habitat, which was purpose built for them last year and includes lots of off-show den space as well as outdoor burrows and tunnels, which they’re currently busy carrying their new offspring between!

“They’re doing fantastically well as first time parents and are both caring for the youngsters, whose arrival has boosted the species’ dwindling numbers.”

Bush dog puppy being carried around Credit: Dudley Zoo

Bush dogs - how many are there ?