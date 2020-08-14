An 'ABC' system is in place for people travelling into of Guernsey to highlight the risks of coronavirus in certain countries.

People arriving in Guernsey from Monday 17 August - in 'Phase 5b' of the Lockdown Exit Strategy - must follow the following guidelines:

What do groups A, B and C mean?

Group A: People travelling from group A countries must self-isolate for 14 days. Countries in this category are all those which are not listed here.

Group B: People arriving in Guernsey from group B countries are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation. They will be allowed to leave isolation if that test is negative. These people must report any Covid-19 symptoms until 14 days after their arrival into Guernsey. Group B countries include the UK, France, Latvia and Australia.

Group C: These are countries in which Guernsey has formed an 'air bridge' with. Currently only The Isle of Man falls into the group C category.

Guernsey States says it will review the ABC categories on a daily basis and anyone travelling should be aware that countries may be re-categorised at short notice.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says the criteria "focuses primarily on the prevalence of Covid-19 in a country" and the reliability of a country's testing data.

We will be looking at if we can implement regional classifications of a country in the future. We’re continuing to review whether this is effective and workable, and we may move to regional categories in some cases, in the coming weeks.

What happens when arriving in Guernsey?

Passengers arriving with a commercial airline or ferry operator will be given a form to complete before they land - asking which countries they have been to in the last seven days.

In most cases Guernsey Border Agency will let the passenger know if they are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation, or if they must complete the full 14 days isolation.

People travelling through the island's ports are being reminded that it is likely to take more time to get through arrivals.

Those arriving into the Guernsey privately will also be required to fill out a form and provide the same information to Guernsey Border Agency.

How to get to the testing station

People are expected to arrange their own travel for their test, either using private transport or a taxi. Results are to be expected between 24 and 48 hours after the test - if negative then self-isolation is no longer required. If the test is positive they must remain in self-isolation and Public Health Services will provide further guidance.

Travel to Alderney from Guernsey is restricted until day 14 of the person's arrival in the Bailiwick.