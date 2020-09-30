Heavy rainfall causes flooding on Guernsey road

Heavy rainfall caused a Guernsey road to become 'impassable' tonight (Wednesday 30 September).

Guernsey Police urged drivers to avoid the bottom of Rohais De Haut, close to Rohais chip shop, due to 'significant' flooding in the area.

Fire crews attended and cleared the drainage along the side of the road, making it useable for motorists again.

Islanders have been told to prepare for rainy conditions as Storm Alex is set to batter the Channel Islands over the coming days.

Condor says it will be monitoring the progress of the storm as it expects disruption to its services later this week and across the weekend.