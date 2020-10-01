Storm Alex: One month's rainfall between now and Monday

Storm Alex will bring around one month's rainfall between now and Monday.

Storm Alex arrives overnight tonight (1 October) and we will see the winds rapidly increase by dawn tomorrow (2 October) to severe gale force nine with gusts up to 70mph across the land.

Mid-channel the winds could touch storm force 10.

100mm Around 100mm rainfall is expected

It is not just severe gale force winds that could be an issue over the next few days, there is also the matter of a large quantity of rainfall.

We could see between 25mm to 40mm each day, and the amount could total around 100mm by the start of next week.

To put this into context, the average rainfall quantity for October is 105mm, so it means we could see almost an entire month's worth of rainfall in just a matter of days.

It is after a dry September when we had just half the expected rainfall quantity of just 38.7 mm of rainfall (in Jersey). In Guernsey, they experienced a total of 57mm over the entire month of September.

Warnings have been issued by Jersey Met for severe gale force winds, and tide warnings for the both islands at high tides (around 7:30am and 8pm on Friday).

Condor have cancelled their high speed sailings on Friday Credit: ITV Channel TV

Condor Ferries have cancelled high speed sailings from the UK and to France on Friday.

Jersey Coastguard are advising boat owners to ensure they check their vessels and in Guernsey the coast guard has requested islanders check their kayaks.

It is worth remembering that trees are still in full leaf and branches could be broken. There could also, potentially, be structural damage and islanders are being asked to be alert over the course of the weekend as Storm Alex and other associated low pressures spin their way over the islands.