Jersey's events, entertainment and nightclub industry on brink of collapse

Jersey's event, entertainment and nightclub industry is on the brink of collapse.

A group of key players says the government support package is "not fit for purpose" and is calling on Ministers to provide specific help beyond the Payroll Co-funding scheme.

They warn that events such as the Weekender music festival, Liberation Day, the Battle of Flowers and Remembrance Sunday will not be able to go ahead in future if more support does not come soon.

The Jersey Events, Entertainment and Nightclub Stakeholders Group also says without specific support the nightclub venues to open and sporting events will be cancelled.

This is not due to our businesses being unviable or any failings in the businesses, but solely due to the Government's restrictions that we have been suffering from for 10 months and which might go on for another six or eight months. The Jersey Events, Entertainment and Nightclub Stakeholders Group

The industry has largely been closed since March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Stakeholders group says businesses have been suffering detriment levels of over 70% and some at 100% detriment since March 2020 - and that 10 months on, the industry is "still not able to operate at any reasonable levels.

Due to the nature of our businesses, we will not be able to operate at pre-Covid levels of business until the social distancing requirements are removed. The Jersey Events, Entertainment and Nightclub Stakeholders Group

Industry representatives say they met with Ministers in July to ask for support from the government - it was then agreed a financial support package would be worked up.

In October, Ministers approved, in principle, the financial support package - which was blocked by the Treasury Department as it did not see the scheme "as good use of public money".

This decision was overturned by Senator Lyndon Farnham who applied for a ministerial order to take responsibility of the allocation of the funds.

This scheme focuses on preserving those businesses that play a key role in underpinning our hospitality and tourism sectors. These include Jersey’s core visitor attractions and the companies that provide the specialist equipment and expertise that is essential to operate the larger scale events. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development

The Government announced the financial support package on Tuesday 5 January 2021 - which the industry has described as "a punitive scheme, due to the unrealistic criteria of applying to it".

The package was open to businesses who fulfilled the following criteria:

Have suffered a detriment of 50% to their turnover as a result of public health restrictions

Have a minimum turnover of £300,000

Are registered for GST purposes

Have tried to borrow to support itself, either through commercial lenders, or through the Businesses Disruption Loan Guarantee Scheme

Have completed a Jersey Business Health Check

The industry responded by asking the government to remove certain criteria which it feels prevents those in need from applying:

The requirement to apply for a loan prior to application.

The requirement to be GST registered, or any minimum turnover threshold.

And in doing so, has asked that the following areas are included in the scheme:

All fixed costs are covered in the scheme, including depreciation.

That any fixed costs incurred on an annual basis (not between Oct and Apr) can be applied for e.g. an annual insurance premium can be claimed for each month.

That the same qualifying criteria for the co-funding is applied to this scheme, including a sliding scale of detriment to include those businesses that have suffered less than 50% detriment in a particular month.

That fixed costs are claimable for those businesses who have premises and offices, but also to those who work from their homes.

It is not yet clear whether further support will be announced by the government for this industry.