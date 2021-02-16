Help our hedgehogs: Guernsey woman's plea after recent cold weather

Islanders are being asked to think about their local hedgehogs with the cold weather forcing many out of hibernation unseasonably early.

Dawn Robin, the founder of the Guernsey Hedgehog Rescue Centre (GHRC), is calling on people to take care of their prickly pals by creating garden dens and leaving out some foods.

She says dry food such as cat biscuits are fine but to avoid wet goods like fish.

The hedgehogs usual supply of slugs has been disrupted by the recent climate and they need stored up food if they are to survive going back into any hibernation.

The recent cold snap has been a disaster for them. There's none of their natural food about at the moment like slugs because of it being so cold ... They're going to be really hungry coming out of hibernation. Dawn Robin, Guernsey Hedgehog Rescue Centre founder

The organisation is urging extra caution when cutting down greenery after two hedgehogs were brought into the centre badly injured by strimmers last week.GHRC issued an urgent message on their website following an unprecedented number of hedgehog admissions during lockdown as people spend more time at home.

Anyone who finds an ill hedgehog should call the centre on 07781 144250 from 8am to 8pm.

Outside of these hours GHRC asks that you keep the hedgehog fed, warm and watered until the following morning.