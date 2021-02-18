St John Constable Chris Taylor's actions did not justify him being dragged before the courts, according to his advocate.

Constable of St John Chris Taylor, and Procureurs du Bien Public Stephen Hewlett and Michael Larose, face the same allegation over the use of public funds to cover his legal expenses.

Constable Taylor was found guilty of dangerous driving in August last year.

More than £7,000 of public money was spent to cover the legal fees.

The hearing was brought by the Attorney General who acts as a supervisory jurisdiction over parish officials.

The court heard three payments were made to BCR Law between March and July 2020 totalling £7431.34 of parish funds.

Following his conviction Constable Taylor said he was able to claim the expenses as he was carrying out official business and it would be reimbursed by the parish through insurance.

The hearing continues.