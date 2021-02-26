Calls for Jersey's minimum wage to match living wage

There are calls for Jersey's minimum wage to be increased to at least £10 an hour by 2022.

Deputy Geoff Southern has lodged a proposition to the States Assembly on behalf of Reform Jersey.

The Chief Minister promised in the Common Strategic Policy to raise living standards through meaningful increases on the Minimum Wage. What has he done? Nothing. The time has come for the Chief Minister to call an end to the leakage of some £100m annually to subsidise poverty wages through Income Support. Deputy Geoff Southern, Reform Jersey

The party's plans, however, go a step further by suggesting that the Minimum Wage should match the Living Wage - the amount of income necessary for a worker to meet his or her basic needs. This is currently £10.96.

Deputy Southern says this is particularly important after such a difficult year.

We have the opportunity, post Covid-19, to 'build back better (and fairer), it is time for the Chief Minister to show some leadership and act to reduce the extremes of income inequality in our society. Deputy Geoff Southern, Reform Jersey

The proposition is due to be debated in the States Assembly on 20 April.

£8.32 Jersey's current minimum wage.

£10 Reform Jersey's proposed minimum wage.