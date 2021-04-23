WATCH: Jersey's frontline Covid-19 workers share Jerusalema dance

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Credit: Maple Rock Studios

Jersey's frontline Covid-19 workers have taken part in the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The island's Track and Trace team contacted Maple Rock Studios to produce the choreographed dance routine.

The dance has become a worldwide phenomenon. It was devised in Angola and has since given people something to smile about during the pandemic.

Maple Rock Studios "thanks every industry in Jersey who are fighting at the moment for the community".

