Guernsey's data protection watchdog investigates medical group cyber breach

Guernsey's data protection watchdog is opening an investigation into a cyber breach at the island's Medical Specialist Group.

The healthcare organisation was alerted to the incident in December 2021, with patients later reporting that they had received fraudulent emails following the breach.

The Office of the Data Protection Authority says it has been in initial contact with the MSG and has now begun a formal investigation to establish the nature of the breach.

The regulator is able to carry out the inquiries under the The Data Protection (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2017 - regardless of whether there has been a complaint about a specific organisation.

Anyone who has been affected by the breach is asked to contact the ODPA at casework@odpa.gg or on 01481 742074.

The regulator says it will be making no further comment and says the conclusions of its investigation should not be pre-judged