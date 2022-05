Guernsey's debate on pensions could be delayed until November.

The States met yesterday (Wednesday 25 May) to debate pensions.

At the moment, some employers provide them but others do not.

If the States agree, all employers will need to make contributions for their staff into either a qualifying pension scheme or into the government scheme, called Your Island Pension or YIP for short.

A number of speeches were made before a Surcis was placed, looking to defer the debate to November.