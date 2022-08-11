Islander takes on 48-mile walk to raise awareness of motor neurone disease

A man from Jersey is setting off around the island to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Max Renouf-Watkins will begin his 48-mile hike on Saturday 20 August, setting off from the harbour at 3am.

The MNDA supports people affected by motor neurone disease and Kennedy's Disease, funding research into the conditions.

Max's dad was diagnosed with Kennedy's Disease eight years ago, and the MNDA's therapists, nutritionists, physios and other specialists have supported his family through the illness.

Max says: "My dad's diagnosis highlighted the need to raise awareness for all motor neurone conditions and to help others who find themselves in the same position.

"So I've set myself this challenge to not only support the charity and the incredible individuals who are involved with the charity but also to support my dad, who continues to be an inspiration to me every day.

"I have been training several times a week for this walk over the past months to build up my stamina and ensure I know the coastal paths."

With the help of Deloitte's agile working policy and flexible Fridays, Max has been able to fit his training around his work schedule.

He says: "I am extremely grateful to the firm for supporting this undertaking and my family situation"

Max's parents will join him for the final stretch of the walk, and he says he is looking forward to completing the challenge with them by his side.