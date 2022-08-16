Islanders are being asked their views on the Government of Jersey's new cost of living mini-budget.

The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel wants to find out how the proposed measures - which include a 12% increase to Income Tax thresholds, so people will able to earn more before their taxed - will address the concerns of those hardest hit by rising costs.

A temporary 2% reduction in Social Security contributions is also proposed.

The Panel is particularly interested in hearing from low-income households and senior citizens.

All responses received will remain anonymous and will be used to inform the findings and recommendations of its review.

The survey will be open until 10am on Monday 29 August.

Deputy Sam Mézec, Chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, said: "If you are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living, we urge you tell us whether you think what the Government has proposed is enough to alleviate these pressures.

"Our short survey raises key questions which we hope will provide a well-rounded insight into how beneficial Islanders see each of the measures to be.

"In light of the short timeframe in which we have to compile evidence for our report, we ask that anyone who wishes to share their views to please complete the survey before it closes two weeks today." The public can get in touch with any queries they have about the survey by emailing scrutiny@gov.je or messaging the States Assembly on social media.