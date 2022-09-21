A £56.5 million raft of measures proposed by Jersey's government to tackle the rising cost of living has been unanimously approved in the States Assembly.

The agreed changes include:

islanders will be able to earn 12% more before being charged Income Tax

a temporary 2% reduction in Social Security contributions between October-December 2022

a temporary increase to £70 in cold weather payments between October 2022 and March 2023

doubling the Community Costs Bonus from £258.25 to £516.50.

Only one amendment to the proposed emergency 'mini-budget' was supported by politicians, which allowed more households to access Jersey's 'Community Costs Bonus'.

That's a targeted support scheme which provides a yearly payment to those most affected by the cost of GST on food.

Deputy Lindsay Feltham's amendment made it so all households where no one person owed more than £2,735 in tax the previous year are now eligible for the payments.

Calls from Deputy Sam Mézec to introduce a rent freeze in Jersey were rejected by States Members.