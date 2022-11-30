Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

More government support has been laid on to help islanders struggling this winter amid concerns about rising inflation and the cost of living.

It comes as some islanders say they are putting off switching their heating on in order to save money.

In Jersey, the Community Costs Bonus has almost doubled from £258.25 to £516.50. In addition, cold weather payments have increased to £70 per month (paid between October and March).

The States of Guernsey has also increased its winter fuel allowance to £37.06 per week for households receiving income support.

However, there is only so far politicians can go, with Guernsey now discussing a plan to bring in GST to raise 'essential funds' for public services across the island.

St Helier's Town Church is extending its opening hours to help islanders this winter.

Jersey's Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Miller, added: "We have to work with the money that is available to us and it would be wrong for the government to just run up a huge overdraft or more borrowing to fund the cost of living crisis without thinking of the implication that may have on other essential services."

It is for those reasons that the community has stepped in to help.

St Helier's Town Church is now opening its doors for longer in order to provide a warm space for those who may be struggling.

Associate Rector James Porter said: "We think there is going to be a part of our community for whom the prices really will affect if they can heat their homes this winter, and so we want to have a warm physical space where they can come, so they don't have to go home to a cold home or a cold flat."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...