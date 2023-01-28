A review of the way Jersey's Beaulieu Convent School is run says that improvements are needed.

ITV News has seen the report from a government-led independent inspection last November.

It explains that a restructuring of management was intended to clarify roles but actually created "weaknesses in communication, a lack of accountability and a dip in educational standards".

This information was only shared with parents at a meeting on Thursday evening.

School trustees have apologised for breaking trust and say that work is ongoing to put things right.

Parents were left with questions after headteacher Andrea Firby and Chief Executive Officer Chris Beirne both stepped down.

The report did find positives in the categories of pupil achievement and behaviour.

But a further survey of employees indicated "a significant minority expressed anxiety about leadership, communication, their workload and falling morale across the school."

A statement from the school’s trustees to parents said: "We are deeply sorry that we have failed to provide sufficient reassurance and information at this difficult time and that this relationship has been damaged.

"We recognise that we have not held senior leaders sufficiently accountable.

"Our commitment to you going forward is that this will no longer be the case."

There will be an independent report looking into the way the school is managed with findings revealed before the Easter break.

Marina Mauger, a representative of the teachers’ union NASUWT, also wrote to parents and said: "We have been assured that the trustees, directors and management are committed to working with the union to resolve the problems that have caused such anxiety.

"We have plans in place to reassure staff, parents and students that Beaulieu is committed to returning to be a school of excellence where all of the community can feel safe and supported.

"Plans for management changes are now in place to ensure this can happen."

The findings of this report don't place blame at the feet of any one person, but senior leadership as a whole.

