Friends and family explain why Charlie deserves to be crowned our Sporting Hero.

Charlie Tostevin has won the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero award at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.

The prize is awarded to people whose contribution goes beyond what happens in the sporting arena.

Charlie is Honorary Life President of the Jersey Football Association, having previously served as both secretary and president.

Michael Lucas was the former Managing Director of Channel Television and a passionate triathlete before his death.