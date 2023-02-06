Jersey Police investigate 131 sex crimes a year but officers warn more likely go unreported
On average, 131 sex offences are reported to Jersey Police every year, but officers say many more are likely to go unreported.
The force says across the UK, it is thought that fewer than one in six victims of sexual offences report the crime to the police.
Figures obtained by ITV News show the number of sexual offences reported in Jersey has slightly increased over recent years:
This week marks Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which helps to encourage those affected by these crimes to come forward should they need help.
Jersey Police are reassuring islanders that if they report any form of sex offence, they will be taken seriously and listened to.
Acting Superintendent Craig Jackson, said: “It takes a lot of courage for a victim of sexual abuse or violence to come forward and report it, whether that be to police or another agency. Our message is clear, we are here to help you, support you, and make sure you have all the care you need.”
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse or domestic violence, you can access support through the following services.
The SARC at Dewberry House provides expert independent and confidential support to victims of sexual abuse. Tel: 01534 888222 - Email: dewberryhouse@gov.je
Jersey Domestic Abuse Support (JDAS) is an independent service developed to protect and support victims of domestic abuse, who are at risk of significant harm. Tel: 01534 880505
Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) provides and maintains a supporting framework for survivors and their families. Tel: 01534 482801
Jersey Women’s Refuge offers help and support for victims of domestic abuse. Tel: 0800 7356836
Victim Support offer free and confidential advice to victims of crime. Tel: 01534 440496