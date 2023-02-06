On average, 131 sex offences are reported to Jersey Police every year, but officers say many more are likely to go unreported.

The force says across the UK, it is thought that fewer than one in six victims of sexual offences report the crime to the police.

Figures obtained by ITV News show the number of sexual offences reported in Jersey has slightly increased over recent years:

103 Jersey sex offences reported in 2020

136 Jersey sex offences reported in 2021

140 Jersey sex offences reported in 2022

This week marks Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which helps to encourage those affected by these crimes to come forward should they need help.

Police officers want islanders to feel comfortable reporting sexual crimes in the island. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Jersey Police are reassuring islanders that if they report any form of sex offence, they will be taken seriously and listened to.

Acting Superintendent Craig Jackson, said: “It takes a lot of courage for a victim of sexual abuse or violence to come forward and report it, whether that be to police or another agency. Our message is clear, we are here to help you, support you, and make sure you have all the care you need.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse or domestic violence, you can access support through the following services.