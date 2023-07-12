Compulsory purchasing powers could be used to bring empty homes back onto the market, according to Jersey's Housing Minister.

Deputy David Warr has told a scrutiny panel that 258 properties have been reported since the government's Empty Homes Service was launched - and 104 site visits have been carried out.

The Minister told the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Panel there is a "huge opportunity" to bring more homes onto the market, but politicians "have to do the groundwork" first.

He explained that the States would need to approve any measures to force sales, but that he was confident the scheme would result in many homes coming back into use.

Deputy Warr said: "There are lots of abandoned homes where it is hard to trace ownership and lots at the centre of family conflict, plus difficulties around wills and succession.

"We know of one property which is literally abandoned and we can do nothing, it’s just sitting there, and would make a really good family home or plot to build more homes. We don’t have the mechanism to do anything.

"Compulsory purchase could be the next step but we would have to go through the States Assembly first."

