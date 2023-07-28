A transgender woman, 19, has unanimously been found guilty of raping a woman following a three-day trial in Guernsey's Royal Court.

Freddie Christian Trenchard, now known as Alyssa Christine Trenchard, was accused of committing the offence in 2021 before she transitioned to identify as a woman.

The court heard how Trenchard invited the victim around to their home during the summer of that year.

The victim said she was crying throughout the rape, and said 'no' on more than one occasion. She didn't report it to the police until February last year.

In defence, advocate Oliver Fattorini argued there had been differences between the victim's police interview and the account she then gave in person in court .

On behalf of his client, he said that no sexual intercourse had taken place, and suggested that the allegations had been made because the victim was transphobic. A claim which was rigorously denied.

Trenchard broke down in court as the guilty verdict was delivered shortly before lunchtime today.

Commenting on the case, a police spokesperson said: "While often difficult crimes to investigate, our officers always take reports of any sexual offences, particularly rape, incredibly seriously, and will ensure a robust and thorough investigation takes place to gather best evidence and support victims of these crimes."

Trenchard has been bailed until sentencing, which is due to take place later this year.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: