Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor could soon be able to give royal assent to local laws on the island.

Currently, new legislation needs to be ratified by a privy council in the UK, as is the case in Jersey.

However, in the Isle of Man, the Governor is able to give the approval of new laws without having to wait for a privy council meeting.

The issue was recently raised at a Justice Select Committee hearing on the constitutional status of Crown Dependencies in Westminster.

The UK minister responsible for the crown dependencies, Mike Freer MP, says the government is working on plans for Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor to "signify assent to the majority of Bailiwick legislation" and they are "nearing finalisation".

He also suggested a similar approach could be taken in Jersey if the island requested it.

Mike Freer MP facing questions from the Justice Select Committee

Once agreed, it would mean that new Guernsey legislation would no longer need to have to wait for a privy council before it becomes enshrined in law, potentially speeding up the process.

The change would be a significant departure from the long-standing constitutional relationship between the bailiwick and UK.

