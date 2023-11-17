A planning application has been submitted for Alderney Airport's £24 million upgrade.

The proposals - which were agreed by Guernsey politicians in December 2022- include extending the runway to allow larger planes to land, and replacing the old 1960s terminal building and fire station.

The plans have been drawn up by infrastructure consultants AECOM on behalf of Guernsey Ports, which operates the airport.

The planning application was formally submitted on Friday 17 November. Credit: AECOM / States of Guernsey

It is hoped the longer runway will allow larger aircraft to fly in and out of Alderney, providing "more resilient air links" for the island.

The application asks for permission to "reconstruct, lengthen and widen" the runway, reconfigure the taxiway and resurface the apron.

New approach lights and drainage will also be installed around the airfield.

