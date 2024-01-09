Channel Islands wake up to snowy scenes
The Channel Islands have woken up to snow this morning (9 January) and it is causing some disruption.
Jersey's runway is closed due to the snowfall but expected to open later today.
Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight, resulting in light flurries covering the islands.
Currently the islands are not facing any major travel disruption, with services at the airports continuing to run as scheduled.
Jersey's snow warning was upgraded to Orange earlier this morning.
However, officials have confirmed that all Jersey schools remain open this morning.
Further snowy spells are expected to continue throughout the morning.
