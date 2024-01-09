The Channel Islands have woken up to snow this morning (9 January) and it is causing some disruption.

Jersey's runway is closed due to the snowfall but expected to open later today.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight, resulting in light flurries covering the islands.

Sophia and Sienna Adeler in Grouville, Jersey Credit: Kirsty Le Mevel

Rudolf stuck around for the snow in Sark. Credit: Paul Brown

Currently the islands are not facing any major travel disruption, with services at the airports continuing to run as scheduled.

Alderney residents woke up to white rooftops this morning. Credit: Alex Snowdon

Jersey's snow warning was upgraded to Orange earlier this morning.

However, officials have confirmed that all Jersey schools remain open this morning.

St Helier was transformed into a winter wonderland this morning. Credit: Maya Huelin

Further snowy spells are expected to continue throughout the morning.

