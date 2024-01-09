With up to 5cm of snow falling in parts of the Channel Islands, many people have been out and about enjoying a rare day of wintery weather.

Jersey saw the most significant amount of snowfall in nearly a decade, with disruption to schools and travel.

But it also gave others the chance to make snowmen, sledge and create snow angels - some for the first time.

Check out a selection of viewer pictures below.

Snow scenes across the Channel Islands:

Sophia and Sienna Adeler from Grouville playing out in the snow. Credit: Kirsty Le Mevel

Rudolph stuck around for the snow in Sark. Credit: Paul Brown

Alderney residents woke up to snow-covered cars. Credit: Alex Snowdon

St Helier's rooftops were blanketed with snow. Credit: Maya Huelin

Sunny enjoyed his first experience of snow in St Martins. Credit: Steph Bisson

Remi next to a warmly-dressed snowman. Credit: Naomi Grimes

One of many islanders making snow angels earlier. Credit: Eliana

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: