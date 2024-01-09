In pictures: Channel Islanders enjoy snow day
With up to 5cm of snow falling in parts of the Channel Islands, many people have been out and about enjoying a rare day of wintery weather.
Jersey saw the most significant amount of snowfall in nearly a decade, with disruption to schools and travel.
But it also gave others the chance to make snowmen, sledge and create snow angels - some for the first time.
Check out a selection of viewer pictures below.
Snow scenes across the Channel Islands:
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: