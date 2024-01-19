Farmers in Sark concerned as island's only butcher is leaving

Farmers in Sark are concerned as the island's only butcher is leaving.

As yet, the post will be empty at the end of January 2024.

This means farmers may have to export their animals to Guernsey - or bring over a qualified butcher at their own expense.

Farmers say they are worried about the impact on islanders and businesses.

Jason Salisbury, a Sark dairy farmer, said: "We can't get our meat processed without a butcher.

"It's all very well having a whole animal at the abattoir but we need somebody to be able to cut the right joints to put into the hotels, restaurants and then the people on the island as well."

The abattoir was opened in 2020 at the cost of £350,000 but was needed to meet the food regulations that ensure meat can be exported.

It currently operates two days a month and last year 150 lambs, 18 pigs and 11 beef passed through.

Most of the lamb is exported but everything else is sold on the island.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Chief Pleas earlier this week and there were suggestions of people on-island who may fit the role.

Councillor Tony Le Lievre, Sark Chief Pleas, said: "We do have concerns but ultimately we will find somebody. This is Sark, we always find somebody."