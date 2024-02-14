Hollywood actor Henry Cavill has been named Britain's highest-earning male romantic lead on social media.

He beat a host of household names including Tom Cruise, Michael B. Jordan and Timothée Chalamet to be ranked 10th in the international list, compiled by American business consultancy firm Venture Smarter.

The Jersey-born star, best known for playing Superman in the popular DC film series, has more than 27 million followers on Instagram and can earn up to £76,000 from a single sponsored post, according to the report.

He is also rumoured to be among the favourites to become the next James Bond, with bookmakers offering short odds for him to succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

The report saw social media experts analyse the profiles of 75 of the most notable romantic male leads.

American singer and actor Justin Timberlake led the way with the potential of earning up to £163,000 per post. Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron also came in the top three.

Justin Timberlake tops the list, earning up to £163,000 per post. Credit: Venture Smarter

Remy Beaumont is the founder of an influencer marketing agency and explained the important role that social media can play in making famous people accessible and relatable.

He said: "When you're on the red carpet, celebrities of that level aren't necessarily seen as a real person, so showing their everyday life behind-the-scenes is something that definitely performs well on socials. It humanises them really."

People with large followings on social media are highly sought after by companies that can use sponsored celebrity posts as a way to promote their products and brands.