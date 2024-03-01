Jersey's Royal Court has convicted a man for two counts of rape and two counts of common assault.

David Nigel Pearce was found guilty after a "detailed investigation" and a 10-day trail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Verity Thomas, praised the victim for having the bravery to speak up. She said "It is down to her courage that he has been convicted today (1 March 2024).

"It has had a massive impact on her life, but hopefully she can now begin to recover".

The Detective Constable added: "I’m sickened by Pearce’s abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the complainant".

The guilty man will be sentenced later in the year.