Islanders in Guernsey make another attempt to digitally map out the island

Islanders in Guernsey are attempting to digitally map out the island for one of the world's biggest internet giants.

Andre Quevatre, who lives in The Vale, is using a 360° camera attached to his car to collect footage of his parish.

Once filmed the recordings are then given to Google for inclusion on their online mapping technology know as Street View.

Andre says the footage is generating a lot of interest: "There's been over half a million views since last August, so people are looking.

"You see the cruise boats out there, you see people and if other people around the world are using it, like myself, then I just think it's a useful thing and it doesn't cost me anything to do."

While Street View is a popular tool for islanders to find their way around Guernsey, it's also proving to be useful for local businesses.

Ben Inder is a marketing expert and believes having this type of information about the island, on digital maps, provides a number of benefits.

"If you're familiar with Google Earth, where you can kind of see a satellite view, Google street view takes you right down to the floor, to the street and you kind of do a 360 view, have a look around and get a feel for the area.

"Business are always asking for ways to get higher visibility. They may not specifically ask about street view, probably because it hasn't been here and there's low awareness of it, but it's definitely something that's going to benefit them going forward."

Google tried to recorded footage of Guernsey for Street View approximately 15 years ago but the project was stopped because of data protection issues.

Since then, the company has changed its policies and items like number plates and faces are now blurred out.

Brent Homan is the Data Commissioner for the Bailiwick of Guernsey and says schemes like this can be carried out responsibly.

"Technology is evolving at a revolutionary pace. There's more information and personal information being collected than ever before so it makes for a challenging regulatory sphere in order to protect people's information, but we're up for the challenge."