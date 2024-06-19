There is good news for Condor Ferries' passengers as one of the company's main routes will no longer be affected by worker strikes.

Since May, several sailings between the Channel Islands and St Malo have been cancelled or rescheduled due to industrial action by French port staff.

Further disruption was expected throughout the summer but strikes have now been suspended until at least Thursday 26 September, The Fédération Nationale des Ports et Docks has confirmed.

A Condor spokesperson says: "We are delighted that the action has been halted as it was causing disruption to cross-channel sailings for all operators, including Condor.

"Now that we have returned to daily departures from both islands, we are confident that the summer travel will proceed without interruption, allowing islanders and visitors to enjoy their holidays as planned."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...