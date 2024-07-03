The Jersey store of fashion brand Esprit will close after its holding company filed for insolvency in several European countries including Germany.

Announcing the news online, the shop's local owners said: "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the recent developments concerning Esprit Holdings company in Europe.

"Unfortunately, they have filed for insolvency in May 2024 which has greatly impacted our ability to provide their products to you.

"As a result of this unfortunate situation, we regret to inform you that we will no longer be trading as Esprit, effective 24 August 2024."

The store on St Helier's high street also stressed that gift cards and loyalty credits must be used by this date.

A notice about the store's upcoming closure has been posted in its front window. Credit: ITV Channel

Customers reacted with sadness on social media, one said: "No way, best casual clothes shop in Jersey."

Another added: "I hope the lovely helpful ladies that work there manage to get another job OK."

The shop's owners have told ITV News that they will rebrand and reopen.

