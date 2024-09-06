Jersey Met are warning islanders to prepare for heavy and persistent rain this weekend with the potential for localised flash flooding.

It forecasts heavy bursts of rain from early afternoon on Saturday 7 September, with the bulk of the wet weather likely to occur overnight into Sunday morning.

States of Guernsey has also warned that flooding could affect their island, with Jersey Met forecasting rain to begin in the evening.

The Government of Jersey will clear drains of debris as a precaution.

The risk of flooding is currently uncertain with public advice on how to prepare on Jersey's Government website.

It includes having emergency supplies in a safe place within easy reach, tying down or moving garden furniture and parking cars away from trees and high walls.

The latest forecast for the Channel Islands can be found here.

