The States of Guernsey is considering better protections for the island's East coast following warnings of a nearly 10-metre high tide.

St Sampson businesses were seen putting temporary defences such as sandbags and floodgates outside their properties on Wednesday evening (18 September) following high tide warnings.

High tides, expected to hit at 8:13am and 8:30pm on Thursday 19 September, will peak at around 10 metres at St Peter Port and St Sampson harbour areas.

A handful of these high tides are seen each year, prompting concerns from some that tidal defences need to increase in height to protect vulnerable areas.

Flood defences were mentioned in this week's Local Planning Brief for St Peter Port and St Sampson harbours, with concerns that current protections are not up to scratch.

There are proposals to increase the height of defences in St Sampson Harbour, but only temporary flood defences have been discussed so far.

However, the Local Planning Brief says any development proposals for the area must "include and provide an appropriate level of protection from flooding" as well as "mitigation measures" to ensure the safety of residents and business owners.

It adds: "The flood risk statement must set out how the proposed development or change of use will be impacted by sea level rise and other flooding and how it will mitigate these risks."

"As islanders, we all intuitively understand the importance of defences, especially in our low-lying areas." Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez has said the States are looking into long-term solutions for the East coast.

She explains: "The Bridge is absolutely our number one priority, because of course, if you rewind a few centuries, that was underwater.

"Sea levels are going to carry on rising - that change is becoming more pronounced - so we know that our coastal defences are more important than ever and it is important that we prioritise them accordingly."It is a vulnerable area of the island so we do need to make sure that we prioritise coastal defences, especially in that area."

Deputy de Sausmarz has stressed that the States have not made any key decisions around long-term plans for harbours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...