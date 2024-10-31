Kirsten Morel explains why Jersey haven't chosen new ferry service provider

Kirsten Morel has explained why Jersey hasn't selected a new ferry service provider yet.

Speaking to ITV Channel, Jersey's Minister for Sustainable Economic Development claims the island is not at a position yet where they want to go for a different operator to Guernsey yet.

He said: "We're not at the position of going with two operators. We're at the position where Jersey wants and needs more information from both operators to ensure things such as financial stability.

"We need to make sure we chose a provider who can provide services for the full 15 years. We don't want Jersey or Guernsey tax payers to be in a position where they are forced into some rescue packages."

It comes amid reports that Condor asked the government for a loan of £80M in the last year, with £10M needed up front to secure their services. This was allegedly rejected at the time.

Brittany Ferries Credit: Guernsey has selected Brittany Ferries as its preferred company to provide sea links to the island over the next 15 years.

When asked if he would pursue another operator if he can't get a guarantee that Jersey taxpayers will not be responsible for picking up a potential rescue deal, he replied: "There's logic in that but not something I'm willing to say at the moment."

Deputy Morel also added: "I'm not going to be pulled at the minute one way or the other (with who Jersey will select). What I want to make sure is whoever we appoint that they have the financial stability to last that 15 years, that really is for me the bottom line."

The Minister then said: "I'm not angry with Guernsey. I do understand that different jurisdictions and different countries have to look at their own interests.

"Guernsey has its perspective and that's absolutely fine, but I am determined that Jersey tax payers know I am acting for their benefit and on their behalf. That's the thing that really matters to me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...