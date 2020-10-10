A mural paying tribute to the late Ian Curtis has been unveiled in Manchester's Northern Quarter in time for World Mental Health Day.

The musician, who was the lead singer and lyricist of the post-punk band Joy Division, took his own life aged just 23. He'd struggled with depression.

The work was created by Manchester-based street artist, Akse. Credit: ITV News

The work was commissioned to mark Headstock - a music and wellbeing festival taking place online this weekend.

Originally scheduled for May, when lockdown hit organisers were keen to make the event virtual.

Throughout this Saturday and Sunday, a programme of live performances, DJ sets, talks and wellbeing workshops are being streamed for free on the United We Stream platform.

The festival founder, Atheer Al-Salim, hopes it will help bring people together during a worrying and stressful time for those both in and out of the music industry.

Although the festival is free, those who can afford to donate are being urged to contribute to the event's fundraising page, which aims to raise £20,000 in aid of Help Musicians and Manchester Mind.

The work is also aimed to raise awareness about available mental health support. Credit: ITV News

The festival itself runs until Sunday evening, although the Ian Curtis mural will stay in place for the next three years.

The artist, Manchester based Akse, says Ian Curtis was the perfect subject to try to create a conversation around mental health:

It's hoped this striking homage to a Manchester music legend will encourage people to continue to speak out and seek help if they need it.

