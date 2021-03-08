Merseyside Police set to appoint first female Chief Constable

Merseyside Police will appoint its first ever female Chief Constable.Announcing the news on International Women's Day, Police Commissioner Jane Kennedy named the force's current Deputy Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy, as her preferred choice for the top job.DCC Kennedy will replace the current Chief Constable, Andy Cooke, who is leaving in April, if she is approved by the Merseyside Police Crime Panel on 18 March.

On the verge of making history - Serena Kennedy Credit: Liverpool Echo

PCC Jane Kennedy said: “She has a wealth of operational experience and has demonstrated clear strategic leadership both as Deputy and through this assessment process.“I am delighted that she will be my preferred choice for the consideration of Merseyside’s Police and Crime Panel and also that I can publish on International Women’s Day, that Merseyside Police may have their first ever female Chief Constable."

Serena Kennedy grew up in Ormskirk Credit: Liverpool Echo

DCC Kennedy, who grew up in Ormskirk, joined Merseyside Police from Cheshire Constabulary in 2017, having started her career in neighbourhood policing at Greater Manchester Police, before working her way up to the rank of Inspector.In 2008, she was promoted to Detective Chief Inspector with the Major Incident Team where she led teams of detectives investigating some of the most serious crimes including murders.

After two years in this role, she moved back into a uniformed role as Superintendent in charge of partnerships and local policing, before then returning to the Serious Crime Division as Detective Superintendent.She then transferred on promotion to Cheshire Constabulary as Head of Public Protection, before joining the Chief Officer team at Merseyside Police four years ago.

Outgoing Merseyside Chief Constable Andy Cooke Credit: ITV Granada

Current Chief Constable Andy Cooke leaves the Force in April to join Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

READ MORE: