People in the Isle of Man have been reacting to the announcement that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.His Excellency Sir Richard Gozney will be sending a message of condolence to Her Majesty The Queen on behalf of the Island.

I know that the Isle of Man joins me in expressing deep sadness at the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. I am sending a message of condolence from the Island to HM The Queen. Sir Richard Gozney. Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Howard Quayle, has also offered his condolences to The Queen in a statement.

Throughout his life the Duke of Edinburgh had a profound impact on national life, including here in the Isle of Man, not least through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. On behalf of the Isle of Man Government I extend my sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the whole of the Royal Family. Howard Quayle, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

Prince Philip meeting travelling marshal Albert E Moule in 1969. Credit: iMuseum

Flags on government buildings will be flying at half-mast.

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Isle of Man on numerous occasions over his life, most recently he attended Tynwald Day in 2003 alongside The Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Tynwald Day in 2003. Credit: iMuseum

He also visited Peel in 1955.

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, visiting Peel in 1955. Credit: iMuseum, Isle of Man

The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme was introduced in the Isle of Man in 1958 and since then 470 Gold Awards have been presented on the Island.