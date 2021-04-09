The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

With eight decades of public service behind him, he is being remembered fondly by many in the North West who came in contact with the Duke as he carried out royal visits and other charitable duties in our region.

Here, some of those who he met have shared their memories:

For many youngsters across the North West, the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme is where Prince Philip made his greatest legacy.

Dubbed by Prince Philip himself as "A Do-It-Yourself kit for growing up", the scheme has seen thousands of young people gain in confidence and practical skills.

Chris and his team from Bolton completed their Gold Award by canoeing the Scottish Lochs.

They say it gave them the chance to challenge themselves and meet new people - including the Duke himself.

Prince Philip presented the team with their Gold Award at Holyrood Palace Credit: ITV Granada

Prince Philip presented the team with their award at Holyrood Palace - joking with them that they'd have had an easier time canoeing down river instead.

It was daunting, but when he came out he totally made you feel at ease. He spoke to you like a normal person, he was so calming, and he so witty as well. You could speak to him like a human being, rather than the royalty that he was. Matt Woolcock, DofE participant

Prince Philip gave up a naval career when his wife became Queen.

As the British royal family's longest serving consort, he was always two steps behind her Majesty the Queen - though he was never afraid to speak his mind.

Capt Johnnie Walker

The Duke always maintained an interest in boating into his later years, visiting Kirkby as patron of the model yacht group.

The Duke was a patron of the model yacht group Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The visit included a tour of the marine lake. Chris Riley, Former Commodore, West Kirby Sailing Club remembers how ''he just took off. Even at 89 he was very quick, it was all anybody could do to keep up with him, including the security detail!

At one point we walked out around the lake wall - the people walking past him were walking past saying "Is that the Duke of Edinburgh?!"

The Duke visited Hilbre Island in the Dee Estuary on three occasions Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Another passion which brought the Duke to the North West was his love of nature.

He visited Hilbre Island in the Dee Estuary on three occasions - a sanctuary for migrating birds.

Prince Philip's visits were kept secret at the time, though he did autograph the guest book. Credit: ITV Granada Repots

Prince Philip's visits were kept secret at the time, though he did autograph the guest book.

Staying in modest accomodation, he enjoyed being "off the radar" on these occasions, eating shrimp, taking photographs, and watching the birds.

The Duke enjoyed being "off the radar" on these occasions. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered for his unwavering servitude and his uninhibited humour - evident on a visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Prince Philip was hysterically funny. He always made me laugh a lot because he'd ask me really awkward questions. I would have to think a hundred times what I was going to say. He really wanted me to say something quite ridiculous as a reply. And he always got what he wanted out of me! Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Across the North West, decade after decade, Prince Philip left indelible memories with all whom he met.

