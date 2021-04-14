play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

They do things differently at Dogs 4 Rescue. The animals here aren't kept in kennels or cages and are free to roam.

They take in many dogs from abroad who've spent their whole lives on the streets. Allowing them all this space really makes a difference.

Emma Billington from Dogs 4 Rescue Credit: ITV

Foreign dogs just don't cope in kennels. We've proved that this system works and we can get them homes doing it this way. Emma Billington Dogs 4 Rescue

But space is at a premium for these foreign dogs. Many of whom will take months to be socialised and ready to rehome.

The Dogs 4 Rescue's main site in Barton, Greater Manchester is full and a new site was needed.

The new site in Accrington which the charity have bought comprises of 43 acres, woodland, streams and even a reservoir Credit: ITV

Dogs 4 Rescue began fundraising after identifying an old 43 acre farm near Accrington. In less than six months they'd raised the £400,000 needed to purchase the land, complete with old farm buildings, a reservoir and rolling hills.

It means they can take in more dogs to socialise and rehome and provide a sanctuary for the animals that no-one else wants.