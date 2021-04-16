Manchester Cathedral to hold special service ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
A special service will be held at Manchester Cathedral today ahead of the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.
The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away a week ago at the age of 99. With eight decades of public service behind him, he is been remembered fondly by many in the North West who met him.
Evensong with Prayers will be held at 6pm on Friday (16th of April). Social distancing measures have been put in place ahead of the attendance of dignitaries and city leaders. The event will be streamed online, find out more here.
Speaking ahead of the service Professor Erinma Bell, MBE said he's a great example of a man supporting a powerful woman.
In light of Covid restrictions an online book of condolence was opened following The Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen have visited Manchester Cathedral several times over the past decades. I have fond memories of their last visit here in 2007 when she presented the Maundy Money to recipients. We give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh’s life and service to the nation and especially his affirmation of the young people of our country through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Many young people have been blessed through this scheme. I send condolences and prayers to Her Majesty and the Royal Family in this time of mourning as we prepare to lay him to rest during this season of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. May he Rest in Peace and rise in glory!"