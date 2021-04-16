Manchester Cathedral to hold special service ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

A special service will be held at Manchester Cathedral today ahead of the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away a week ago at the age of 99. With eight decades of public service behind him, he is been remembered fondly by many in the North West who met him.

150 dignitaries, leaders and members of the public are set to attend. Chairs have been spaced out for social distancing.

Evensong with Prayers will be held at 6pm on Friday (16th of April). Social distancing measures have been put in place ahead of the attendance of dignitaries and city leaders. The event will be streamed online, find out more here.

Speaking ahead of the service Professor Erinma Bell, MBE said he's a great example of a man supporting a powerful woman.

In light of Covid restrictions an online book of condolence was opened following The Duke of Edinburgh's death.